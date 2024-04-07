Increase in Gambling Addiction in Ohio with Legalization of Sports Betting

We're down to the final four teams in the NCAA Basketball Tournament and many across the State of Ohio are placing their bets. However, since sports betting became legal in Ohio last year, local agencies are seeing an increase in gambling addiction . "The football season was really our busiest time of year so then we rolled out of that, got through the Super Bowl, then of course March Madness started," said Gary DeWitt, Senior Director of Operations at Miami Valley Gaming.

However, it's not all fun and games. Dayton 24/7 Now's Lydia Bice asked Tina Rezash-Rogal, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Communication with the Montgomery County ADAMHS Board, now that sports betting is legal, has her agency seen a large increase in gambling addiction? "Yes, of course," said Rezash-Roga

