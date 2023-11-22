Increase in Emergency Room Visits for Children Injured by Firearms During the Pandemic

Firearms have accounted for the deaths of more American children than any other cause since 2020. The true damage guns inflict on children is larger still, as demonstrated by a new study showing that emergency-room visits for children injured by firearms nearly doubled during the pandemic. In a survey of nine U.S. hospitals, a team led by Dr.

Jennifer Hoffmann, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, found that pediatric emergency room visits due to gun shots increased from 694 in the years before the pandemic to 1,210 during the pandemic, a 74% increase, according to data from 2017 through 2022. During that time, the death rate among gun victims age 18 and under nearly doubled as well, from 3.1% to 6.1% of all children injured by firearms. That increase was apparent to physicians who worked in emergency rooms throughout the pandemic, Hoffmann say





