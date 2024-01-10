Increase in Congenital Syphilis Cases Raises Concern in Ohio

In Ohio, the rate of congenital syphilis has increased more than 300%, from 22 cases in 2018 to 93 in 2022. Nationally, syphilis in newborns reached a 10-year high in 2022 with more than 3,700 cases. According to the Ohio Hospital Association, untreated congenital syphilis can have harmful consequences, potentially leading to miscarriage, low birth weight, premature birth, and other complications.

According to the CDC, syphilis is a sexually transmitted bacterial infection transmitted through direct contact with a syphilis sore. Pregnant individuals with syphilis can pass the infection to their unborn child. “So that goes to show us that if it's left untreated, then we can have severe complications such as infection to the brain, nervous system, eyes, hearing loss, stroke, and blindness,” said Caroline Kingori, an associate professor of community and public health at Ohio University. “The other thing is it puts someone at a heightened risk of contracting HIV. So when syphilis is untreated during pregnancy, you're putting the mother and the child at ris





ClevelandScene » / 🏆 383. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ohio Ballot Initiative Seeks to Increase Minimum Wage for WorkersA ballot initiative in Ohio is seeking to increase the minimum wage for workers, including tipped employees. However, there are concerns that this could impact tipping culture and restaurant operations.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Ohio Senate bill faces opposition over 'sexuality' content notificationDozens, including school counselors and psychiatrists, testified against a bill in the Ohio Senate that would force schools to notify parents on 'sexuality' content, calling it 'censorship' and potentially risky for students.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

San Francisco Store Owner Forced to Close Due to Rent IncreaseYaeko Yamashita, the owner of Laku store in San Francisco, has decided to close her business due to a rent increase and her age.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Ohio Woman Charged After Miscarriage Sparks National Debate Over Pregnancy RightsA Black Ohio woman who miscarried in her bathroom has been charged with abuse of a corpse, igniting a national discussion on the rights of pregnant women following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Ohio Anti-Abortion Advocates Push for Total Ban After Court Dismisses AppealAnti-abortion advocates in Ohio are working with lawmakers to propose a total abortion ban after the state's appeal to enforce a near-total abortion ban was dismissed by the Ohio Supreme Court. Despite this win, repealing other abortion restrictions will be challenging.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Increase in Luxury Second-Home Transactions in Newport County, Rhode IslandLuxury second-home transactions in Newport County, Rhode Island were higher than usual this year, according to findings by a company.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »