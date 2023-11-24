Increase in Car Break-ins at Popular Hiking Spots

Signs are posted at the Twin Falls Greenbelt entrance and parking lot that warn hikers to not leave valuables in their cars. Mount Bonnell, Pennybacker Bridge, and nearby greenbelts have grown in popularity for hikers, tourists, and, more recently, car burglars. “I never thought I would be the next victim while enjoying that beautiful area,” said Tina Vargas, whose car was broken into in October while she was hiking with her friend near Pennybacker Bridge.

The recent increases in car break-ins have led several city departments to step in and try to address the rise in burglaries. In June, the Austin Police Department launched a pilot program to see if displaying electronic warning signs about car burglaries would effectively reduce the number of reported break-ins





