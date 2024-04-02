Increase in Alcohol-Related Deaths and Alcohol Consumption During the Pandemic

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed an increase in alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. Between 2020 and 2021, there were 178,307 alcohol-related deaths, with 29% fully attributable to alcohol and 71% partially attributable. Alcohol sales also saw a significant increase of 2.9% in 2020, the largest yearly increase in over 50 years. Furthermore, a study found that mothers with young children increased their alcohol consumption by 323% during the pandemic.

Additionally, data from 2022 shows a 3% increase in suicide deaths, reaching a record high of 49,449 deaths. Suicide deaths have risen by 36% between 2000 and 2021

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?Women fare worse drinking less over a shorter period of time.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

Fact Check Team: What's behind a sharp rise in US alcohol-related deaths?A newly published report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed there has been an increase in alcohol-related deaths in the U.S.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Exposure to traffic related air pollution may increase the risk of AD.Exposure to air pollution has many known health risks. A new study links exposure to traffic-related air pollution to an increased risk of Alzheimer's Disease.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Aurora man found guilty of strangling girlfriend to death in 2020: prosecutorsA 24-year-old Aurora man was found guilty of strangling his girlfriend to death in December 2020, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Donald Trump Makes An Incredibly Dubious Claim About 2020 Election, Even For HimRon Dicker is a general assignment reporter at HuffPost. He has covered sports, entertainment and many other beats in his journalism career, and has lived in New York City for more than 20 years.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Live blog: Biden, Trump notch wins, inching closer to 2020 rematchVoters across 16 states and one U.S. territory are headed to the polls across the country on Super Tuesday as the presidential matchup is coming into focus.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »