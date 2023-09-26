Incarnate Word Academy celebrates legacy of founding sisters: Sun Postings

Learn about how Incarnate Word Academy honored and celebrated the religious sisters who founded the school, the first woman police chief in Parma Heights, plans for a flamingo near the script Parma sign and more local news in this week's Sun Postings community column. “I am honored as the first female mayor of the city, to also swear in the first female chief of police.

Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo, the city’s first woman mayor, swore in Czack as the city’s first woman police chief on Sept. 11 at Greenbrier Commons.

“I am honored as the first female mayor of the city, to also swear in the first female chief of police. I look forward to working closely with Interim Chief of Police Czack as she transitions into the permanent role of police C]chief once her interim assignment is completed,” Gallo said.

Members of the Parma Heights Police Department surround Interim Chief Tanya Czack after she was sworn in as the city's first woman police chief. (Photo courtesy of the city of Parma Heights.)

Czack has been part of the PHPD for 34 years, serving in nearly every division, beginning as a dispatcher at age 19. Nine years later, she became a patrol officer – the first woman officer in the department.

The first eight years, Czack was a patrol officer, including time as a school resource officer. She earned an Ohio master evidence technician certificate, became an academy instructor and a professional training instructor. Currently, Czack teaches at the Polaris Police Academy.

In 2008, Czack was promoted to sergeant and then captain in 2021. In addition, she became a certified crash reconstructionist and started the multi-jurisdiction Southwest Accident Group in 2011, serving as commander of the group for the past several years as it grew to 12 cities and 30-plus members.

Czack is married to Vince Holocker, a 25-year veteran and captain of the Cleveland Fire Department. The couple has two adult daughters, a teenage son and three rescue dogs.

Belin was sworn in on Sept. 21 as the newest IPD patrol officer. He graduated from Cuyahoga Community College’s Police Academy. He is participating in the IPD’s field training program.

At his swearing-in ceremony, his mother Kelly Jankowski pinned on his police badge. Also attending or participating in the ceremony were Police Chief Robert Butler, Michael Kavalecz of the Cuyahoga Community College Police Academy, and Independence Mayor Greg Kurtz