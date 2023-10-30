In war and peace, the fates of Israel and the Palestinians are inextricably bound together

War and conflict are almost invariably zero-sum games. What makes war so unforgiving, even oddly unifying, is that there is a shared experience of irreparable pain, loss, trauma and destruction. Even the victor emerges a loser. The cruelty of war is that those shouldering the greatest loss are often the ones left abandoned, wondering, futilely, whether it was all worth it. Conflict must be understood through its catalyzing force: the collapse of empathy.

But even those who don’t ostensibly hate Jews struggle to pause and meaningfully acknowledge their pain before pivoting to the plight of Palestinians for fear of being called a sellout. Meanwhile, on the south side of that cursed border lie 2 million walking dead whom we refuse to look in the eyes; half of them children. These Palestinians are yearning to be free — free from Hamas’ vise grip and free from the banality and brutality of blockade.

