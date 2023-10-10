In The Fire Director Conor Allyn On Exploring Science Vs. Faith & Working With Amber Heard

Summary Science and religion are pitted against each other once more in filmmaker Conor Allyn's In The Fire, which arrives in theaters and on digital platforms on October 13. Though the movie takes place in a remote Latin American town at the turn of the 20th century, its themes concerning fear of the unknown and ostracization within society remain relevant today.

Conor Allyn: We definitely wanted any way that we could make the boy Martin, or Grace—Amber's character, the doctor—more of a fish out of water, more of an outcast, was a good thing. I think whenever you're making a movie you want to do some world-building. It's been a lot of movies made, so finding unique space is difficult sometimes.

Conor Allyn: I mean, certainly one of the points of the movie is that whenever anything goes wrong in this town, this remote place, people need someone to blame. You make a period movie, you want to be relevant to society now, and I have, unfortunately, I think we all still do this. There's a line in the movie that talks about, before all this, this place was an Eden; it was beautiful. headtopics.com

Conor Allyn: One interesting thing is it wasn't really meant to be Colombia, per se. It was meant to be a little bit more mysteriously remote on purpose. Sort of a romantic feel to it. 'Is this place real? Is it not?' Because some things happen in the movie that, make us question what's real.

Conor Allyn: I don't want to say it was easy, because we spent a lot of time working on it. But Amber really naturally fit this character. And it is not a coincidence that she connected with a character who goes through what this character goes through in the movie. headtopics.com

Speaking of Martin, what research did you do, and what was your approach to how he would be viewed scientifically versus how he would be viewed religiously at that time?

