In Texas, Bitcoin Springs from Gas Wells

Big swings in the price of natural gas whipsaw producers. Chris Alfano thinks the solution lies in something even more volatile: bitcoin.

The 29-year-old recently led a group of oil-and-gas veterans through a field of pipelines and wells outside Fort Worth, Texas, passing two giant orange generators before reaching a gleaming white structure about the size of a tractor trailer. Alfano’s company, 360 Mining, mines bitcoin here, using power generated from natural gas produced by the wells.

