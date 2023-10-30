HEAD TOPICS

In Texas, Bitcoin Springs from Gas Wells

When gas prices go down, producers can use it to mine crypto coins

Big swings in the price of natural gas whipsaw producers. Chris Alfano thinks the solution lies in something even more volatile: bitcoin.

The 29-year-old recently led a group of oil-and-gas veterans through a field of pipelines and wells outside Fort Worth, Texas, passing two giant orange generators before reaching a gleaming white structure about the size of a tractor trailer. Alfano’s company, 360 Mining, mines bitcoin here, using power generated from natural gas produced by the wells.

