In Syria, the US has a Turkey problem

Although Syria may technically be a state, it’s not exactly sovereign. And although President Bashar Assad has managed to pummel, starve, isolate, and gas his opponents into submission with the vital assistance of Russia and Iran, he still doesn’t have total control of his country. Thirteen years after its civil war began, Syria remains a petri dish of foreign entanglement.
Israel conducts airstrikes against Iranian military facilities and weapons shipments destined for Hezbollah; the United States retains 900 troops in the northeast; Russian aircraft occasionally bomb jihadist-linked factions in the northwest; Jordan has started hitting drug plants near the Jordanian-Syrian border; and Turkey may have as many as 10,000 troops in Syria.
On Thursday, the U.S. decided to use an F-16 fighter aircraft to shoot down an armed Turkish drone as it was getting dangerously close to U.S. positions in Syria's northeast. The threat was deemed high enough for U.S. troops to take to their bunkers. The shoot-down wasn't the Pentagon's first choice. According to U.S. defense officials, the U.S.
But the fact is that this isn’t the first time U.S. and Turkish forces have engaged each other. On Oct. 11, 2019, Turkish troops unleashed artillery fire on U.S. positions near Kobane, the small town on the Turkish-Syrian border that was made infamous in 2014 after Kurdish fighters held off an ISIS assault. The Pentagon at the time said that Turkey understood full well that U.S.
In April of this year, Washington and Ankara got into another spat. While it wasn't reported widely by the U.S. press at the time, U.S. military officials confirmed that Turkey tried to kill Mazloum Kobane, the commander of the U.S.-partnered Syrian Democratic Forces, in a drone strike as his convoy was moving in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Since the U.S. destroyed the Turkish drone, Washington and Ankara have done their best to sweep the incident under the rug. The U.S. and Turkey are claiming that their communication links and deconfliction protocols in Syria have been improved. None of us will know if this is truly accurate until the two countries find themselves in another situation where a clash is possible, if not imminent.