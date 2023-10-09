In Poland, church and state draw nearer, and some Catholic faithful rebel

The Jasna Gora Monastery, Poland’s most revered Catholic shrine, during a sunset in Czestochowa, Poland, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. As the ruling conservative Law and Justice party seeks to win an unprecedented third straight term in the Oct. 15 parliamentary election, it has sought to bolster its image as a defender of Christian values and traditional morality.

“There’s a strong link between the church and the bad things happening in Polish politics,” Gala, now an atheist, told The Associated Press.EU demands answers from Poland about visa fraud allegations “The church should stay within the church, where it should gather its faithful and build community. It shouldn’t be in schools, at the openings of swimming pools, roads and shopping malls,” she said.

When Law and Justice politicians lashed out at the LGBTQ+ rights movement, Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski of Krakow also derided the activists as a “rainbow plague” in a 2019 sermon at St. Mary’s Basilica, Krakow’s most famous church. headtopics.com

Tatiana Niedbal, a community activist from Czestochowa, cited the accusation against the priest as evidence of the church’s double standards. The party faced criticism after its powerful leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, slammed the political opposition in a bitter speech at Jasna Gora in July. Kaczynski, during a pilgrimage organized by an ultraconservative radio station, accused them of trying to “destroy the Polish nation.

A 2021 study by leading Polish pollster CBOS suggests the number of regularly practicing Catholics aged 18-25 fell by more than half in the previous six years. Zdzislaw Wolski, a doctor and left-wing lawmaker running for reelection, said he expected the “close alliance” between the church and Law and Justice government to be “a very unfavorable course of action for the church in the long run. headtopics.com

