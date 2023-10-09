In Poland, church and state draw nearer, and some Catholic faithful rebel

Dominika Gala grew up going to Mass with her grandmother and attending Catholic school in Warsaw. After her grandmother’s death in 2010, she began to drift away from the church. A decade later, when the Catholic leadership backed a near-total abortion ban in Poland, Gala made her fervent disagreement clear.

” Her two friends resting on a bench in the city’s main square nodded in agreement. “Not everyone is a Catholic, and the Catholic faith should not be an influence on all citizens,” said Kalecinska, one of the young adults distancing themselves from the church.

Read more:

sdut »

Tradition marches on as Jacksonville Catholic church celebrates ‘Blessing of the Animals’The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is keeping up with a more than 800-year-old tradition.

Poland’s Ruling Party Uses Germany as Boogeyman as Tough Election LoomsPoland’s Law and Justice party is using Germany as a punching bag to rally its base for the election on Oct. 15, a tactic driven by the country’s de facto leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Georgette Mosbacher is back from being our ambassador to Poland“I did not change my style there. I like jewelry, red nail polish, grooming to the hilt so it’s different from other female ambassadors. Took Poland a while to get used to my glamour but I was effe…

US Catholic parishes leave Israel for Jordan amid conflictAt least 33 people from Catholic parishes in Wisconsin were part of various U.S. communities who found themselves in Israel as conflict broke out.

Montgomery Catholic alumni among those in Israel during attackThree recent graduates from Montgomery Catholic HIgh School were in the middle of their trip to Israel when the attack happened.

McGill-Toolen student dies, another person hurt in I-65 crash in Mobile FridayMcGill-Toolen Catholic High School remembers sophomore killed in crash