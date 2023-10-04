In NY virtually anyone can now apply to legally sell pot

Pot, chaser: NY Health Dept. seeking cannabis DWI testing research 2.5 years after legalizationHow to halt New York’s ubiquitous illegal pot blight
Previously, only those with a criminal marijuana conviction could get an Empire State cannabis sales permit — but the new rules from Albany now allow the general public to get one of the new licenses that will be awarded early next year, Hochul said.
The veterans — along with minority-owned businesses and distressed farmers — will now be allocated half of the new licenses that will be given out during the application period over the next two months, officials said.Gov. Kathy Hochul opened up the application process to operate licensed pot stores, as she also announced a crackdown on the proliferation of illegal shops.
Hochul also said new partnerships with localities will enable them to pursue padlocking orders against businesses illegally selling cannabis, and announced a new multi-agency initiative to target illegal operators for labor violations, thus significantly increasing fines and penalties unlicensed peddlers face.
The state's budding legal marijuana has suffered from a slow and rocky rollout with just 24 licensed cannabis stores open across the state, 10 of which are in New York City since the law legalizing the sale of cannabis was approved in the spring of 2021.