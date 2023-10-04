In NY virtually anyone can now apply to legally sell pot

Pot, chaser: NY Health Dept. seeking cannabis DWI testing research 2.5 years after legalizationHow to halt New York’s ubiquitous illegal pot blight

Previously, only those with a criminal marijuana conviction could get an Empire State cannabis sales permit — but the new rules from Albany now allow the general public to get one of the new licenses that will be awarded early next year, Hochul said.

The veterans — along with minority-owned businesses and distressed farmers — will now be allocated half of the new licenses that will be given out during the application period over the next two months, officials said.Gov. Kathy Hochul opened up the application process to operate licensed pot stores, as she also announced a crackdown on the proliferation of illegal shops. headtopics.com

Hochul also said new partnerships with localities will enable them to pursue padlocking orders against businesses illegally selling cannabis, and announced a new multi-agency initiative to target illegal operators for labor violations, thus significantly increasing fines and penalties unlicensed peddlers face.

The state’s budding legal marijuana has suffered from a slow and rocky rollout with just 24 licensed cannabis stores open across the state, 10 of which are in New York City since the law legalizing the sale of cannabis was approved in the spring of 2021. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Trump says Justice Department is behind New York fraud case against his business empireFormer President Donald Trump said Monday that Democrats in Washington are pulling the strings on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud prosecution against him to derail his campaign to topple President Biden.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Looks to Fill 18K New York Jobs with Border CrossersGov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is looking to fill more than 18,000 jobs across New York with newly arrived border crossers.

New York social justice advocate Ryan Carson stabbed to deathPeople who knew Carson, 32, said he dedicated his life to trying to change things for the better. CBS New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

Gov. Hochul demands 'limit' border crossings as New York struggles with migrant crisisTwo years ago in a televised address, New York Governor Kathy Hochul told migrants that they were welcome to her sanctuary state with open arms.

Ryan Carson, New York social justice advocate, stabbed to deathPeople who knew Carson, 32, said he dedicated his life to trying to change things for the better. CBS New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

New York social justice advocate dead after being stabbed while waiting for busThe activist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.