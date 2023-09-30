In New York City, scuba divers' passion for the sport becomes a mission to collect undersea litter

A small diving group in New York City is trying to do its part in undoing the pollution threatening the oceans and aquatic wildlife. Dive by dive, small groups like Zelek's have been trying to undo some of the damage. “Every month we have a prize for the weirdest find,” she said.

They have included the occasional goat skull, perhaps used as part of some ritual, Zelek surmises.

“The best find of all time was an actual ATM machine. Unfortunately, it was empty,” she said. The divers' haul one late-summer Sunday wasn’t much, but there were clumps and clumps of fishing line untangled from underwater objects. What the divers can’t pull away by hand is cut with scissors.— which are under threat — get tangled in the fishing line and then they die,” Zelek said.more ambitious projects

are underway to scoop up huge accumulations of floating debris in deeper waters, small-scale coastal cleanups like Zelek's are an important part of the battle against ocean pollution, said Nick Mallos, vice president of conservation for Ocean Conservancy. headtopics.com

“The science is very clear and that’s to tackle our global plastic pollution crisis,” he said. “We have to do it all.”

