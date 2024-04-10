In-N-Out Burger to Open First Location in Washington

In-N-Out Burger , the beloved California -based fast-food chain, is expanding in the beautiful Northwest . On Tuesday, In-N-Out announced plans to open its first location in Washington next year, and soon, Washington ians will discover if they like plain, cheese or animal-style fries.

The burger chain shared the news by posting a picture on Instagram in honor of the Evergreen State with the caption, "We’re excited to share that we’re working on a plan to come to Southern Washington by 2025! It’s an exciting day for our Company, the In-N-Out Family and our Customers. Stay tuned for more details. We’re looking forward to serving quality burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern Washington." FOX 11’s sister station, FOX 13 Seattle, reported the city of Ridgefield in Clark County shared that In-N-Out was hoping to build a location near the I-5 corridor. City planning documents showed building plans for Union Ridge Town Center. Ridgefield is located about 14 miles north of Vancouver. SUGGESTED: Last fall, In-N-Out celebrated a major milestone by throwing a 75th Anniversary Festival in Pomona. In-N-Out is no stranger to the region as there are currently four locations in Oregon. Other In-N-Out locations outside California include Texas, Idaho, Colorado and Utah

In-N-Out Burger Fast-Food Expansion Washington Location California Northwest

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In-N-Out Burger Plans to Open First Location in Washington State by 2025In-N-Out Burger, the popular California-based chain, is working on a plan to open its first location in Washington state by 2025. The city of Ridgefield has shared that In-N-Out is hoping to build a restaurant near the I-5 corridor. The chain is in the early stages of planning and is expected to be a part of the Union Ridge Town Center.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

In-N-Out Burger Announces Plans for First Washington LocationIn-N-Out Burger has officially announced its plans to open its first location in Washington state, specifically in Ridgefield. The popular fast food chain aims to open the new location by 2025 as part of the Union Ridge Town Center.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

I Tried Every Burger King Burger & the Best Is Heavy on the Bacon, Beef, and CheeseYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

Gotham Burger: The best burger in NYCThe best burgers in New York City can be found on the Lower East Side where Mike Puma opened his Oklahoma-style smash burger joint. New Yorkers can stop by

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Fast-Growing Burger Chain Plans to Open 65 New Locations This YearYour ultimate source for expert nutrition tips and health advice, covering wellness, healthy recipes, cooking hacks, food news, style trends and shopping.

Source: EatThisNotThat - 🏆 294. / 63 Read more »

Washington State Cougars | FOX13 News | Seattle & Western WashingtonNews and scores for the Washington State University Cougars.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »