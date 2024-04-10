In-N-Out Burger to Open First Location in Washington

In-N-Out Burger , the beloved California -based fast-food chain, is expanding in the beautiful Northwest . On Tuesday, In-N-Out announced plans to open its first location in Washington next year, and soon, Washington ians will discover if they like plain, cheese or animal-style fries.
The burger chain shared the news by posting a picture on Instagram in honor of the Evergreen State with the caption, "We’re excited to share that we’re working on a plan to come to Southern Washington by 2025! It’s an exciting day for our Company, the In-N-Out Family and our Customers. Stay tuned for more details. We’re looking forward to serving quality burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern Washington." FOX 11’s sister station, FOX 13 Seattle, reported the city of Ridgefield in Clark County shared that In-N-Out was hoping to build a location near the I-5 corridor. City planning documents showed building plans for Union Ridge Town Center. Ridgefield is located about 14 miles north of Vancouver. SUGGESTED: Last fall, In-N-Out celebrated a major milestone by throwing a 75th Anniversary Festival in Pomona. In-N-Out is no stranger to the region as there are currently four locations in Oregon. Other In-N-Out locations outside California include Texas, Idaho, Colorado and Utah
In-N-Out Burger Fast-Food Expansion Washington Location California Northwest
