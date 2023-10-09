In ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ a real-life couple gets divorced 8 times a week

ListenAfter 14 years of marriage and nearly two decades as a couple, Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis have built a bond that can withstand many a challenge — including, it turns out, getting divorced eight times a week.That’s what the actors do as the stars of the “Mrs. Doubtfire” musical, which plays Oct. 10-15 at the National Theatre.
“Someone asked me, ‘Oh, is it fun to yell at your husband?’” Lakis says. “It’s actually just not an issue. He’s so lovely and wonderful and giving and such a dynamic and present performer that I just love working with him. So even those scenes, I just feel like we can go there together.
A stage version of the beloved 1993 Robin Williams movie, “Mrs. Doubtfire” embarked last month on a nationwide tour following its. While McClure originated the dual roles of Daniel and Mrs. Doubtfire — earning his second Tony nomination — Lakis is new to the musical comedy, which was adapted for the stage by “Something Rotten!” creators Karey Kirkpatrick, Wayne Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. headtopics.com
“I just love the fact that they’re actually a couple,” says director Jerry Zaks. “They’re willing to take chances with each other, and in the rehearsal room, there’s nothing more fun than navigating and orchestrating that.”“Mrs. Doubtfire” is getting a second life after struggling to gain steam on Broadway.
“It was something that I fell madly in love with,” McClure says. “So when they approached about the tour, it did feel like there was some unfinished business. And once Maggie auditioned for Jerry Zaks and he wanted to cast her as Miranda, I thought, ‘Well, now that certainly makes this a whole lot easier to contemplate. headtopics.com
For Lakis, the role of Miranda — expanded from the film to imbue the beleaguered character with more agency — was inherently appealing. But she also relished the opportunity to immerse herself in the production after she and the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Sadie, were forced to keep their distance on Broadway because of coronavirus protocols that prevented family from visiting backstage.