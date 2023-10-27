In Maine, is it harder to buy Sudafed than an AR-15? It depends

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week's deadly mass shootings, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. (AP)In most ways, the process for buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer under federal and Maine law is more stringent than the laws governing the purchase of Sudafed.
The answer hinges on the setting of the gun purchase. Laws that govern sales by federally licensed gun dealers are stronger than laws on sales by unlicensed dealers at gun shows or other private exchanges. The rules for buying Sudafed are tight because one of its precursor chemicals can be used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, a dangerous drug. A retailer may not sell more than 3.
If a purchase happens from a federally licensed dealer, either at a brick-and-mortar store or at a gun show, the transaction will be more complicated than purchasing Sudafed. In other ways, however, buying a gun from a licensed dealer is more complicated than buying Sudafed, said Mark Oliva, managing director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry group.
Although some critics say that the data in the background check system isn't as complete as it could be, it is still a more stringent process than the one needed to buy Sudafed. One is age. Under federal law, you must be 18 to buy a shotgun or a rifle and 21 to buy a handgun. (States specifically bars two other categories of potential gun purchasers: people convicted of assault or other violent misdemeanors, and convicted domestic abusers.
In Maine, "individuals who would otherwise be blocked from purchasing a weapon can go to a private seller and purchase a weapon, no questions asked," said Chris Harris, vice president for communications for Giffords, a group that lobbies for tougher gun laws. "This is the classic 'gun show loophole'."