In Lebanon, less than half of the 4 million people that need humanitarian aid have received help, UN says

Lebanon faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with nearly 4 million people in need of food and other assistance, but less than half getting aid because of a lack of funding, a U.N. official said Thursday. Imran Riza, the U.N.

9 million people need humanitarian help in Lebanon, including 2.1 million Lebanese, 1.5 million Syrians, 180,000 Palestinian refugees, over 31,000 Palestinians from Syria, and 81,500 migrants. Last year, Riza said, the U.N. provided aid to about a million Syrians and slightly less than 950,000 Lebanese. 'So everything is on a negative track,' Riza said. In 2022, the U.N.

Four million people in Lebanon need aid but less than half receive help: UNThe global body's UN humanitarian chief for Lebanon says the amount of assistance it is giving out is “much less than the minimum survival level”.

3 Palestinian Gunmen Killed by Israeli Troops in West Bank ViolenceIsraeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen in West Bank violence on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the latest deaths in a monthslong surge of violence in the occupied territory.In video circulated on social media, a lone gunman opened fire at an Israeli...

Some 1,300 Palestinian prisoners stage hunger strike in Israeli jailsMove comes to voice solidarity with Kayed al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.