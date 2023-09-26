In landmark court case, 6 young activists take on 32 European nations over climate action

Six Portuguese young adults and children between 11 and 24 years of age are at the European Court of Human Rights where they are accusing 32 European governments of violating their human rights for what they say is a failure to adequately address climate change. , scientists say, with global average temperatures projected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees C (2.6 to 7.2 F) by 2100 at current trajectories of warming and emissions reductions plans.

The world

, scientists say, with global average temperatures projected to rise by 2 to 4 degrees C (2.6 to 7.2 F) by 2100 at current trajectories of warming and emissions reductions plans.more frequent and more extreme weather events

, from heavier flooding and rainfall to prolonged droughts and heat waves and increasingly intense storms.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the hearing, the activists said climate change affects their daily lives and their studies, and damages both their physical and psychological well-being.

They started judicial action in the wake of a series of deadly wildfires in central Portugal in 2017, where four of them live.

“It’s 43 degrees (109 F) one day, and the next it’s hail, and that’s dangerous because we can’t predict what’s going to happen,” said 15-year-old André Oliveira, adding that the heat wave that hit Portugal in May hindered his schoolwork.

“I had exams and I tried to study for them, but it’s hard to concentrate,” André said. And it's not just the physical effects, he said. “The climate crisis affects our mental health because it makes us worried about our future. How could we not be scared?”

André’s sister, Sofia, said her brother suffers from asthma and couldn't go outside without feeling suffocated when temperatures hit an unusually warm 30 C (86 F) in winter this year.

“Governments around the world have the power to stop this, and Europe’s governments are choosing not to stop this,” said 23-year-old Catarina dos Santos Mota, another member of the group. “Since we started our action, we have felt the impact of the climate crisis getting worse and worse. In 2023, July was the hottest month on record. It is terrifying to think this is just the beginning.”

It's the first climate case to be filed with the court. Two other climate cases — one by anagainst Switzerland, the other by a French lawmaker against France — have been brought before the court since.

A decision is not expected for several months. It's still unclear whether the court will deliver its ruling on all three climate cases at the same time.Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

