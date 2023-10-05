In Honolulu, medical situation in air traffic control room prompts airport flights to pause

Flights at Honolulu's main airport were briefly paused on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Normal operations have since resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the agency said in a statement.

Flights at Honolulu's main airport were briefly paused on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Normal operations have since resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the agency said in a statement. CALIFORNIA MAN LEARNS HIS FATE AFTER DISGUSTING ENCOUNTER WITH TEEN GIRL ON CROSS-COUNTRY DELTA FLIGHT CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Flights were grounded from 12:25 p.m. to 1:09 p.m. said Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, which operates the airport.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Honolulu airport flights briefly paused because of a medical situationOfficials briefly paused flights at Honolulu’s main airport on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room

Flights canceled and schools closed as Taiwan braces for Typhoon KoinuFlights were canceled and schools were closed in parts of Taiwan on Wednesday as the island braced for strong winds and downpours brought by Typhoon Koinu

Here Are All the Luxury Fan Gifts Drake Has Given Away on The It’s All a Blur TourDesigner handbags, stacks of cash, international flights and more.

Regional airline adds flights with no middle seats, free alcoholThe Canadian airline is adding daily roundtrip flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and five Florida cities.

JSX and other charter flights faces TSA investigation over securityBreaking news and exclusive reporting about airlines, air travel and the aerospace industry, from American Airlines to Southwest.

Walking This Many Flights Of Stairs Could Cut Heart Disease Risk By 20%Remember 10K steps a day? It's like that, but for stairs (and a whole lot less).