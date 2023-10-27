In 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' a moldering pizza parlor hides after-dark secrets

Hostile animatronics are on the loose in the surprisingly gory kids flick 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' about a sinister pizza joint whose anthropomorphic mascots become sentient after hours. It's an uneven scarefest, but the bloodthirst is at least refreshing; these days most PG-13 horror movies don't trust younger viewers to handle more than a little over-the-top terror.

) Sporting layers of dirt and grime and rudimentary grimaces that have one mode — sinister — these practically realized demented Barneys are all the more amusing for how little they can emote and instead simply lurch about or stare, stalking backrooms and dingy hallways like Michael Myers.

