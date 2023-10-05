In Caps’ preseason win at Columbus, fringe players get their last shot

The Capitals' Beck Malenstyn tangles with the Blue Jackets' Nick Blankenburg during the third period Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports)In their penultimate preseason game, the final audition for players battling for a roster spot, the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-2, at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Beck Malenstyn and Aliaksei Protas scored in the first period — which Washington dominated, outshooting Columbus 17-5. Brendan Gaunce got the Blue Jackets on the board early in the second, but the Capitals extended their lead on a shorthanded goal by Riley Sutter with just over five minutes left in the game.

Hendrix Lapierre made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 17:51 before Columbus defenseman Marcus Bjork scored the final goal a minute later. Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren, in his second preseason start, made 20 saves on 22 shots. headtopics.com

Capitals Coach Spencer Carbery intends to use Saturday’s preseason finale — another matchup with the Blue Jackets, this time at Capital One Arena — as a dress rehearsal for the opening night lineup, so Thursday’s game was the last chance for players on the fringes of the roster to state their case.

