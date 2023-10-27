In Broncos vs. Chiefs rematch 17 days later, Denver would do well to recreate red zone defensive success

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19 to 8 during week 6 of the NFL season in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs moved the ball up and down the field against Denver’s defense and compiled 389 yards, but turned five red zone trips into just one touchdown and four field goals. “Today is the day we work red zone and then we give them the red zone statistics,” head coach Sean Payton said Friday. “If you grade it offensively, let’s say you have four trips in, ultimately you’re looking at red zone touchdown efficiency and you get a percentage and a lot of times, your third down numbers in the red zone can point you to the end result.

Patrick Mahomes and company currently rank No. 14 in the NFL in red zone touchdown percentage at 57.1%. Outside of that Thursday night on a short week of preparation, the Chiefs are at 65.2%. Conversely, Denver is 20th in red zone touchdown defense (55.2%) but would be comfortably in the top 10 if not for a 6-for-6 afternoon by Miami in that 70-20 blowout. headtopics.com

“The biggest thing is just to all be on the same page and what that comes down to is communication,” inside linebacker Josey Jewell said. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys out there, the kind of guys who have played here a couple of years, been here a while and just know how to play off each other. You’re put in weird situations in the red zone sometimes.”

“We do a really good job, I think, of talking about, on certain plays, who can take their shot and who can’t. You let the game come to you. Sometimes you’ll be able to get your shot and when you do, that’s the one you’ve got to win on.“No matter what, it’s going to be hard with him,” Jewell said. “You’ve just got to try to stay to your keys and we’ve got to be able to try to match people after those first couple of seconds of the down. headtopics.com

