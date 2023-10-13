In 'Blackouts,' one writer brings America's hidden queer history to the forefront

Manuela López Restrepois a finalist for the National Book Awards, and explores the emotional and informational depths of the erasure of queer history.

The fictional story uses real queer history to tell the story of a dying man, Juan Gay, in his last days of care, intertwined with the true history and work of lesbian researcher and activist Jan Gay. Jan Gay aspired to change public attitudes towards queerness in the 20th century, and as detailed in the book, eventually had her research co-opted and turned against her.

host Ari Shapiro to discuss the real life sources, situations and inspirations that went into writing this book.that was published in 1941. And I was working in a bookstore and somebody brought in a box of donations. headtopics.com

And there were books Jean Genet and Radclyffe Hall and these texts that I recognized as these kind of pre-Stonewall queer texts — and then this medical study. And was fascinating and really disturbing, a lot of very pathological language about homosexuality as a social disease. And there was also this really careful documentation of the first-person testimonies that the people were telling about their sex lives and their family lives. And I was so fascinated. I'm like, somebody involved in this clearly paid very close attention.

And then that turned into, what if, instead of just trying to redact what I find offensive, what if I just try and make the text say something else? So that rather than recuperating, it's a third kind of interpretation."I hope that there's this curiosity that gets sparked. headtopics.com

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

FCC proposes rules to make cable and satellite companies pay subscribers for blackoutsCable and satellite companies might be required to pay subscribers back to cover channel blackouts from retransmission disputes and notify the FCC ahead of time.

FCC Chair: Pay-TV Operators Should Pay Refunds for Broadcast BlackoutsFCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel's proposal seeks comment on whether cable and satellite TV operators should issue rebates for broadcast blackouts.

Scientists use tree rings to find evidence of largest solar storm on recordA similar storm today would likely knock out electrical systems and cause widespread blackouts.

‘Blackouts’ returns an erotic charge to a historical recordJustin Torres’s inventive novel uses redactions, photographs and illustrations in revisiting a 1941 committee report about homosexuality.

Sports on TV for October 14(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, October 14 10 p.m.

Rep. Torres on the GOP's House Leadership Struggles | The Brian Lehrer ShowU.S. Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY15) talks about the deal that avoided a government shutdown and the fallout for Speaker McCarthy.