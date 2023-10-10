In between his two other jobs, he’s the food critic voice of D.C.

Washington, DC - September 6: Larry Mcleod, 47, of Greenbelt, better known on social media as a food influencer named Big Schlim, reviews the restaurant, Shellfish DC. He is pictured reviewing the food. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)It was lunchtime in D.C.
Mcleod started reviewing restaurants on Yelp during pandemic idle time in 2020, but his sister, who loves the sound of his voice, nudged him to record his reviews instead.on Instagram, where he goes by thereviews stick to a $60 budget, give or take, and to under-sung neighborhood restaurants, on residential blocks and in strip malls, without Michelin stars.
But Mcleod does dream of traveling, of reviewing restaurants up and down I-95. For now, he finds restaurants most often along his many drives around the D.C. area: ferrying his 16-year-old twins to school or appointments or errands; hustling himself from job to job, a change of clothes in his trunk. Every so often, as with Shellfish, he’ll take a recommendation.. headtopics.com
Mcleod asserts that he pays for almost everything you see on his account, to maintain review integrity, though, aHe’s getting under $500 a month from engagement through TikTok, he said, and Instagram stopped its monthly payments this year.to followers to support his work, and they responded, quickly. “Words cannot express how GRATEFUL I am for EACH one of Y’all!!” he posted just the next day.
A bite of the lobster earned an off-camera “good, but for $38, I need basmati rice or something fragrant.” He hit record and gave it a “Like that.” A sliver of salmon cheesesteak, still partly in his mouth: “Oh, I’m stamping this.” Record. “Stamp.” He got down just those few bites, for now, before packing his leftovers to schlep them to the next job’s fridge. headtopics.com