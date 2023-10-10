Washington, DC - September 6: Larry Mcleod, 47, of Greenbelt, better known on social media as a food influencer named Big Schlim, reviews the restaurant, Shellfish DC. He is pictured reviewing the food. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)It was lunchtime in D.C.

Mcleod started reviewing restaurants on Yelp during pandemic idle time in 2020, but his sister, who loves the sound of his voice, nudged him to record his reviews instead.on Instagram, where he goes by thereviews stick to a $60 budget, give or take, and to under-sung neighborhood restaurants, on residential blocks and in strip malls, without Michelin stars.

But Mcleod does dream of traveling, of reviewing restaurants up and down I-95. For now, he finds restaurants most often along his many drives around the D.C. area: ferrying his 16-year-old twins to school or appointments or errands; hustling himself from job to job, a change of clothes in his trunk. Every so often, as with Shellfish, he’ll take a recommendation.. headtopics.com

Mcleod asserts that he pays for almost everything you see on his account, to maintain review integrity, though, aHe’s getting under $500 a month from engagement through TikTok, he said, and Instagram stopped its monthly payments this year.to followers to support his work, and they responded, quickly. “Words cannot express how GRATEFUL I am for EACH one of Y’all!!” he posted just the next day.

A bite of the lobster earned an off-camera “good, but for $38, I need basmati rice or something fragrant.” He hit record and gave it a “Like that.” A sliver of salmon cheesesteak, still partly in his mouth: “Oh, I’m stamping this.” Record. “Stamp.” He got down just those few bites, for now, before packing his leftovers to schlep them to the next job’s fridge. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

'Dicks' Director Larry Charles Finds Big-Budget Movies 'Offensive''Dicks: The Musical' and 'Borat' director Larry Charles says it's 'offensive when movies cost $250 million.'

Larry Summers rips Harvard as student groups blame Israel for Hamas attacks: 'Sickened'“In nearly 50 years of Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today,” Summers wrote on his X account.

Dicks and Borat director Larry Charles says huge movie budgets are “offensive”He sees his record of directing low-budget movies as a quiet rebellion against capitalism

Ex-Harvard president Larry Summers 'sickened' by students' 'morally unconscionable statement' on war in IsraelFormer Harvard president Larry Summers said he is 'sickened' by some of the institution's student groups blaming Israel for the war in the country.

Larry Summers Slams Harvard for Staying Silent on Israel as Student Groups Support TerroristsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

LARRY KUDLOW: Hamas barbarism is beyond beliefFOX News host Larry Kudlow reacts to Hamas' weekend attack on Israel, prompting the start of another war on 'Kudlow.'