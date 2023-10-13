In Beirut, Iran's foreign minister warns war could spread if Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues

Iran’s foreign minister warned Friday that if Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip don’t stop immediately, the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East. Hossein Amirabdollahian is on a tour that took him to Baghdad before Beirut, and later in the day he is scheduled to travel to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

President Joe Biden has warned other players in the Middle East not to join the conflict, sending American warships to the region and vowing full support for Israel. “What is funny is that at a time when America is calling on parties for self restraint, it is allowing the criminals in the fake Zionist entity to kill women, children and civilians in Gaza,” Amirabdollahian said.

Live blog: Iran warns of reaction to Israeli 'crimes' as toll rises in GazaAs Israel-Palestine war reaches its seventh day, Israeli military pulverises besieged Gaza with air strikes ahead of a possible ground invasion with civil defence workers still pulling bodies from the rubble and counting the dead.

Putin says civilian losses from Israeli ground operation in Gaza would be 'unacceptable'Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said an Israeli ground operation in Gaza would result in a level of civilian casualties that would be 'absolutely unacceptable'.

Live blog: Hamas asks Gaza residents to ignore Israeli army call to relocateAhead of a possible ground invasion, Israel's military has asked some 1.1 million Palestinians to relocate to the blockaded enclave's south within the next 24 hours.

Hamas says 13 hostages killed in Israeli air strikes on besieged GazaThe Israeli military has rained air and artillery strikes on blockaded Gaza since Saturday, flattening buildings and killing more than 1,500 people.

Deerfield rabbi in Jerusalem describes resilience amidst Israeli-Gaza conflictThe humanitarian crisis is worsening as Israeli strikes bombard Gaza. In Chicago, there are a number of organized efforts to offer support for victims of the war.

Israeli cyber security professionals band together amid Gaza warAs Israeli children listened to their teacher over Zoom, the image of a gun-toting man in fatigues appeared on the screen, according to a screenshot shared with Reuters. In another case, a video showed a billboard in the central Israeli city of Holon displaying images of rockets and a burning Israeli flag.