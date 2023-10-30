In Apple TV+’s Colorful Edith Wharton Adaptation The Buccaneers, Female Friendship Takes Center Stage

Yet, despite its growing array of quality programs, the streamer hasn’t really done much in the realm of historical dramas. (And don’t get me wrong, the offbeatThat’s about to change with the arrival ofan adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name, which has all the lush costumes, fabulous hats, swoony romances, and sweeping British landscapes any fan of PBS’has come to expect from the genre.
It is a period drama that is unabashedly for and about female viewers, one that recognizes that, even within a traditional story about finding a handsome man with a sizable estate to marry, there must be space for other kinds of female experiences and relationships.
Granted, the show is not often very subtle about the larger points it's trying to make. In this world, Americans are loud and boisterous, uninterested in doing things the way they have always been done. The English aristocracy is endlessly stuck up, often openly rude to those who stray from the path of what's expected.
But when Conchita marries the English lord Richard Marable (Josh Dylan), they all receive invitations to visit his family’s estate in England in the hopes that they too might be able to find societal respectability by way of marrying into the land-poor aristocracy. (This is a thing that happened quite frequently during the Gilded Age, and if it sounds familiar, it’s because it’s also Lady Cora’s backstory on.
As the buccaneers party their way through the English countryside, they're also struggling to figure out what they want and what sort of women they want to become. Jinny and Lizzy find themselves competing for the attention of the same man, while Mabel wrestles with her sexuality and how best to be true to herself. Nan is torn between Theo and Guy, and Conchita tries to find a way to live under the same roof as her in-laws who don't like her very much.