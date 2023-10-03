Camelot, in Annandale, Va., was developed in the 1960s. (Peggy Cormary/for The Washington Post)Even before a visitor turns onto Launcelot Way off Annandale’s Little River Turnpike, two turret-shaped white entry walls inscribed in a blocky Medieval font herald the news: They’ve found Camelot.

“This is Camelot,” a brochure dating to the neighborhood’s establishment reads. “A million moods away from the hurly burly of today.” The brochure goes on to detail the six styles of homes, including split-levels, Dutch colonials and a few “Minchew original” designs, featuring names like “The Gawaine” and “The Galahad.

Originally dismissive of the value of a neighborhood pool, Southworth said he has come to love the full calendar of neighborhood events that revolve around it, from an annual ice cream social to a Fourth of July parade in which prizes are awarded for best bicycle decorations. headtopics.com

Steve McIlvaine, a real estate agent with McIlvaine Home Team, part of KW United, has a special fondness for Camelot. A resident of the Winterset neighborhood to the west, his children grew up in and around the neighborhood, and he even had a stint as pool president.

"I think sidewalks matter," McIlvaine said. "I think it opens people up to walking their dogs and being out and about more."In the last year, 22 houses in the neighborhood have sold, with an average price of $842,000, McIlvaine said. The lowest sale price was $542,000 for a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath house in need of updating; the highest was $1.

Live updates: Trump attends his fraud trial in New York courtFollow live updates as the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James's $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump and his company is scheduled to begin Monday.

Trump fraud trial live updates: Trump in court for 2nd dayState attorneys are set to continue their direct examination of longtime Mazars accountant Donald Bender.

