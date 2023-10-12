In Angélica Negrón's music, childlike wonder meets the pull of Puerto Rico

Composer Angélica Negrón, whose works are increasingly heard in concert halls across America, looks to her native Puerto Rico for inspiration.Composer Angélica Negrón, whose works are increasingly heard in concert halls across America, looks to her native Puerto Rico for inspiration.feels the push and pull of her native Puerto Rico.

It's also realizing the value of things beside commissioning fees. As grateful as I am that I get to do this for my livelihood, it also can become very transactional — like,"Oh, wait, do I have enough money to cover my rent this month if I say no to this?" And that's not why I'm making music in the first place.

In one of my first lessons with Tania, she mentioned that I am a Latina, I'm a woman, I'm interested in unusual instruments and I'm an educator. I thought what she was saying was something positive — and of course, it was. But she really meant for me to be very aware of who you work with and why they want to work with you. headtopics.com

I was in conservatory orchestras playing violin, playing just the classical repertoire. I didn't really know living composers. When I did my undergraduate studies, I didn't see myself as a concert violinist, so I studied film also. And through film, I discovered film music — theand the massive score of that piece in the conservatory library in Puerto Rico.

I wonder if Puerto Rico would be as present in your music if you lived there full-time instead of Brooklyn. Reggaeton is now obviously part of global pop, so it's everywhere. But it's been with us for so long, especially in Carolina. A lot of the music that I wrote in the beginning, when I was in Puerto Rico, was trying to silence reggaeton, because it was always present even when you didn't want to hear it. headtopics.com

