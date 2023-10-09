got used to his team traveling to a location outside of Toronto for the season's first week of practice -- a tradition many NBA teams follow in an effort to build chemistry. So after completing his first season with theThe Bulls had not held an out-of-state training camp since 1985, when they were hosted by Beloit College in Wisconsin.

Chicago's management took DeRozan's suggestion and ran with it, getting buy-in from the entire organization. The result? The Bulls hosted training camp at Belmont University in Nashville, the team's first out-of-state training camp since Michael Jordan's second year in the NBA.

Chicago found its groove as a team after the All-Star break, going 14-9 and upsetting Toronto during the play-in tournament. But even during that stretch, the team was outscored by nine points in 492 minutes after the break when its top three players shared the floor. headtopics.com

When the Bulls assembled this trio, they envisioned Ball as the point guard who could serve as the connector for their offense, which ranked 24th in the NBA last season despite having three dynamic scorers.

"I think last year we were thinking, 'When Lonzo comes back, it'll be different,'" Vucevic said on media day."I think this year we have a clear picture that he's not going to be back. We have to find other ways to run our offense without putting so much pressure on Zach and DeMar handling the ball and scoring, doing everything. headtopics.com

"People get so caught up in the word 'fast' like it's a million miles per hour up and down the court," he said."Showtime Lakers. Trying to put up 140 points. "I love Chicago; I've always wanted to be in a place that wanted me, and Chicago showed me that. But obviously trade rumors are part of the business. Are they wanted? No. But I'm a grown man, I've been traded before. I know how to deal with them. You have to take it that way; it's a business, so I don't get too upset."and is set to earn $28.6 million.

