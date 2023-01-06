Improving Energy Density of Water-Based Flow Batteries

Non-toxic and scalable water-based flow batteries would be a good solution for storing renewable energy in urban areas — if it weren’t for their very low energy density. Empa researcher David Reber wants to remedy the situation with clever materials design.

Two colored liquids bubbling through tubes: Is this what the battery of the future looks like? Empa researcher David Reber has set out to answer this question over the next four years with the support of an Ambizione grant from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF). So-called redox flow batteries have been known since the 1970s. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, they store energy not in solid electrodes but in tanks containing liquid electrolyte solutions. The charging and discharging process does not take place in the tanks themselves; the electrolytes are pumped through an electrochemical cell instead.solutions. Since the energy is stored outside the actual cell, flow batteries can benefit from a simple and targeted scalin

