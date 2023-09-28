Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the Spanish league with 2-0 win at Osasuna

Atletico Madrid has kept the momentum going from its win against rival Real Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league. Atletico has a game in hand after its match against Sevilla earlier this month was postponed because of storms in Madrid.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a shot from a tight angle in the 20th minute, and Riquelme sealed the victory in a breakaway in the 81st, not long after Osasuna had a goal disallowed because of a controversial foul on a defender inside the area in the 75th. Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was sent off for complaining about the referee’s decision.

Both teams played with 10 men from the 85th after Osasuna’s Chimy Ávila and Atletico’s Álvaro Morata were sent off following an altercation between them. Spanish media said the two continued arguing with each other heatedly on their way to the locker rooms at El Sadar Stadium.

The result extended Osasuna’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions. It dropped to 14th place with the loss, the third at home in the league.a draw at Lazio in the group stage of the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

MATCHDAY: Atletico Madrid visits Osasuna. Roma looks to Lukaku again to kick-start seasonAtletico Madrid tries to keep the momentum from its win against Real Madrid when it visits Osasuna in the Spanish league.

Shakira charged again with tax evasion by Spanish prosecutors demanding $7 millionThe 46-year-old singer, who currently resides in Miami, has been notified of the charges, Barcelona prosecutors said in a statement.

The Spanish Government Still Wants Shakira to Pay Her TaxesShe received a second tax-evasion charge for her 2018 income.

Barcelona's winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish leagueBarcelona’s five-game winning streak in the Spanish league has ended with a 2-2 draw at Mallorca. Barcelona twice came from behind to salvage the away draw.

El Minuto 9/26 Spanish EditionLos padres de un niño de 5 años de Long Island están furiosos después de que su niño de jardín de infantes pudo salir de su escuela primaria sin ser detectado y caminó casi un tercio de milla hasta su casa. Fueron sus padres quienes se enteraron de que había dejado la escuela.

Spanish court includes former women's soccer coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kissThe investigating judge at Spain's High Court has expanded the scope of a sexual assault probe over the allegedly non-consensual kiss on women's national team player Jenni Hermoso to include Jorge Vilda, the squad's former coach, the court said on Wednesday.

MATCHDAY: Barcelona must bounce back against Sevilla. Dortmund needs a win at Hoffenheim

Atletico has a game in hand after its match against Sevilla earlier this month was postponed because of storms in Madrid.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a shot from a tight angle in the 20th minute, and Riquelme sealed the victory in a breakaway in the 81st, not long after Osasuna had a goal disallowed because of a controversial foul on a defender inside the area in the 75th. Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was sent off for complaining about the referee’s decision.

Both teams played with 10 men from the 85th after Osasuna’s Chimy Ávila and Atletico’s Álvaro Morata were sent off following an altercation between them. Spanish media said the two continued arguing with each other heatedly on their way to the locker rooms at El Sadar Stadium.

The result extended Osasuna’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions. It dropped to 14th place with the loss, the third at home in the league.a draw at Lazio

in the group stage of the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league.

In other results, Real Betis’ winless run reached four matches in all competitions after a 1-1 draw at second-to-last-place Granada, which was coming off three losses in a row. Assane Diao put the visitors ahead in the 51st before Granada’s Lucas Boyé equalized in the 67th.

Celta Vigo remained on the edge of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at home against Alaves. The hosts opened the scoring with an own-goal by Rafael Marín in the 35th and Alaves equalized through Samuel Omorodion in the 73rd.

Celta, which had no shots on target, played a man down afer Luca de la Torre was sent off in the 68th.tops the standings after defeating Villareal 2-1 on Wednesday for its sixth straight victory. It is one point ahead of Real Madrid — which beat Las Palmas 2-0 on Wednesday — and two points ahead of fellow Catalan club Barcelona, which drew 2-2 at Mallorca a day earlier.

Barcelona kick-starts the weekend round by hosting Sevilla on Friday.