Improved Stability and Efficiency of Inverted Perovskite Solar Cells

Compared with the n-i-p structure, inverted (p-i-n) perovskite solar cells (PSCs) promise increased operating stability, but these photovoltaic cells often exhibit lower power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) because of nonradiative recombination losses, particularly at the perovskite/Cinterface. We passivated surface defects and enabled reflection of minority carriers from the interface into the bulk using two types of functional molecules.

A sulfur-modified methylthio molecule provided chemical passivation, and a diammonium molecule repelled minority charge carriers and reduced contact-induced recombination. These cells had a certified quasi–steady-state power conversion efficiency and operated stably at 65°C for more than 2000 hours in ambient air





