Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist who has campaigned in support of women and against the death penalty. Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel wanted to 'honor her courageous fight for human rights, freedom and democracy in Iran.

People who can make nominations include former Nobel Peace Prize winners, members of the prize committee, heads of state, members of parliaments, and professors of political science, history and international law.

