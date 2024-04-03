Impressive Fight Scene in 'The Green Knight'

Devan Coggan is a staff writer at Entertainment Weekly. In her article, she discusses a jaw-dropping fight scene in the film 'The Green Knight', where the protagonist uses various kitchen items to defeat his enemies.

The scene is made even more impressive by the fact that the actor, Dev Patel, had to relearn the fight one-handed after injuring himself. Patel endured several injuries during production, including broken toes and an eye infection.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EW / 🏆 713. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight Preview Teases the Identity of the Imposter Moon Knight (Exclusive)Marc Spector's allies hunt for his imposter in an exclusive preview of Vengeance of the Moon Knight 4.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Texas school bus crash: School districts to wear green in support of Tom Green ElementaryCentral Texas school districts are asking their communities to show support for Tom Green Elementary School in the wake of the crash that killed a preschooler.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

Skyline Chili to serve 'Green Ways' with green spaghetti for St. Patrick's DayWhat's the best thing to go alongside a green beer on St. Patrick's Day? Obviously, green spaghetti from Skyline Chili.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

This 'The Dark Knight Rises’ Death Scene Was Cut To Prevent an NC-17 RatingKelcie Mattson is just a small town girl and a senior features writer for Collider. A lifelong lover of storytelling, she has over a decade of professional experience writing about entertainment through a critical, analytical lens. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Digital Filmmaking from Stephens College in 2013.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Sweet 16 power ratings: Arizona on the top tier after two impressive winsThe Wildcats produced two balanced, efficient performances against LBSU and Dayton in Salt Lake City.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

22 Actors Who You Forgot Have Impressive Singing Careers TooDid you know Jada Pinkett Smith has her own metal band?

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 558. / 51 Read more »