Important Software Updates Released in March

It’s time to check your software updates. March has seen the release of important patches for Apple’s iOS, Google’s Chrome, and its privacy-conscious competitor Firefox. Bugs have also been squashed by enterprise software giants including Cisco, VMware, and SAP. Here’s what you need to know about the security updates issued in March. Apple iOS Apple made up for a quiet February by issuing two separate patches in March. At the start of the month, the iPhone maker released iOS 17.
4, fixing over 40 flaws including two issues already being used in real-life attacks. Tracked as CVE-2024-23225, the first bug in the iPhone Kernel could allow an attacker to bypass memory protections. “Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited,” the iPhone maker said on its support page. Tracked as CVE-2024-23296, the second flaw, in RTKit, the real-time operating system used in devices including AirPods, could also allow an adversary to bypass Kernel memory protection
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »