Importance of Protein, Carbs, and Calcium for Active Young People

Most Americans get plenty of protein, which helps your body build and heal muscle. But active young people, especially those who play sports, may need more. Good sources include lean meat, fish, and dairy products, as well as plant-based sources like beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, and tofu. Tofu has the added benefit of lots of fiber, which is something many younger people could use more of in their diet. Carbs are your body’s preferred source of fuel for energy.

Complex carbs take longer for your body to break down and digest, giving you more energy and helping you feel full longer. Good sources of these include beans, quinoa, oatmeal, and whole-wheat bread. Calcium can help strengthen your bones and teeth. This is especially important during your 20s, when your bones reach their maximum size and strength. Dairy products like milk, yogurt, kefir (a fermented milk drink that has the texture of a thin yogurt), cottage cheese, and low-fat cheese are good sources of calcium. They also have other important nutrients, like vitamin D, potassium, and protei

