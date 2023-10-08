Impeachments and forced removals from office emerge as partisan weapons in the states

Republicans in Wisconsin are threatening to impeach a recently elected state Supreme Court justice and raised the possibility of doing the same to the state’s election director. A Georgia Republican called for impeaching the Fulton County prosecutor who brought racketeering charges against former President Donald Trump.

A panel of lower-court judges split on the legality of impeaching Krasner, who was reelected overwhelmingly in 2021, but issued a lead opinion casting doubt on the charges. It said they failed to meet the constitutional requirement that reserves impeachment for “misbehavior in office.” The state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the case for late November.

Impeachments and forced removals from office emerge as partisan weapons in the statesImpeachments are supposed to be for crimes committed in office while recalls are intended to remove elected officials suspected of corruption or gross negligence. But those checks on power are now being weaponized. Partisans are trying to force people from federal, state and local offices simply because they don’t like their positions. Republicans have threatened impeachment in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia, even though none of their targets meet the bar traditionally set for impeachment.

