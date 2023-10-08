Imparable: Biles cierra el Mundial con dos oros más y llega a 23 títulos

La estrella estadounidense conquistó el domingo su tercera y de inmediato la cuarta medalla de oro del Mundial de gimnasia artística de 2023 al coronarse en las finales de la barra de equilibrio y piso de manera avasalladora en el último día de la competición.

En Amberes, donde comenzó su colección de 23 títulos mundiales hace una década como una adolescente de 16 años, Biles regresó imperial al escenario internacional.

Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in historySimone Biles has won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time to become the most decorated gymnast in history. Ten years after she won her first in the same Belgian city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade of Brazil by 1.633 points. Biles’ U.S. teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal, with 56.332 points. Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport’s two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

