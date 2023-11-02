Impact Night: Hard Freeze Likely Across Valley Overnight

This likely ends our growing season across the Susquehanna Valley. Our average first fall freeze is November 1 for Adams, York, Lancaster counties. The average first freeze for all other counties in the Valley is October 21. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures moderate to the upper 50s Friday.Saturday and Sunday will be dry, with milder temperatures in the low 60s. Rain chances return next Tuesday.
