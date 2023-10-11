Immutable links with AWS in latest Web3 gaming push

The blockchain gaming firm said it will gain access to a vast pipeline of game studio leads and support for successful deal closures.Web3 gaming platform Immutable has partnered with Amazon Web Services to extend options for game developers as the cloud service provider expands its startup accelerator programs.

Additionally, developers looking to build on Immutable’s blockchain can join AWS Activate, a program that provides perks including technical support, training and $100,000 worth of AWS cloud credits.

Immutable has been built with Amazon EventBridge and AWS Lambda, serverless services that use events to connect application components together. This has enabled the platform to"increase its scalability to handle a 10x increase in partnered games,” according to the announcement. headtopics.com

