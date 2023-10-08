Immortal Universe | ScreenRant

Louis de Pointe du Lac , Lestat de Lioncourt , Claudia (Immortal Universe) , Armand (Immortal Universe) , Rowan Fielding , Ciprien Grieve , Lasher , Cortland Mayfair

Anne Rice Immortal Universe Third Spin-Off: Release Date Prediction & Everything We Know About The Talamasca Show AMC's third Anne Rice Immortal Universe spin-off will focus on The Order of the Talamasca, and here's everything we know so far.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is coming to TV, and with it, an opportunity for The Vampire Chronicles to reimagine Louis and Lestat’s story.Hulu picks up the television series based on Anne Rice’s popular Vampire Chronicles, months after Bryan Fuller exited the project as showrunner. headtopics.com

'The Stand' and 'The Vampire Lestat' director Josh Boone talks about his own interpretations of the two novels he's adapting, and how soon they might start filming.

'Fault in our Stars' director Josh Boone is rumored to be in talks to reboot ‘The Vampire Chronicles’ with an adaptation of ‘The Vampire Lestat’.Anne Rice's 'Vampire Chronicles' have been acquired by Universal, with Brian Grazer, Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman set to produce. headtopics.com

