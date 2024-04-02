Immigration Services Company Ordered to Pay $811 Million in Restitution and Penalties

A company that provides services for immigrants in federal detention was ordered to pay over $811 million in restitution and penalties for using deceptive and abusive tactics. Nexus Services, its subsidiary Libre by Nexus, and its three executives were also ordered to pay civil penalties.

