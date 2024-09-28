Immigration Remains a Key Issue for 2024 Voters

Immigration is a top issue in the 2024 U.S. presidential election for supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.Labor economists say immigrants benefit the overall job market and economy. There's an ongoing debate about impact on wages for workers without high school degrees.supporters say immigration is"very important" to their vote in the 2024 presidential election, second only to the economy, according to the Pew Research Center.

"That's enormous," said Michael Clemens, a professor at George Mason University and an economist whose research examines the economic causes and effects of migration."That creates jobs, that raises pay, that is an increase in the size and complexity of the U.S. economy." Net immigration is expected to be 8.7 million people higher from 2021 to 2026 than would have been extrapolated from pre-Covid migration trends, the CBO said. It"helped cool an overheated labor market" over the past two years, Elior Cohen, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City,as the U.S. economy started to reopen in 2021.

"If there is a time when low-skilled immigration isn't competing with natives and helping fill shortages, it's been the last two years," Peri said.Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, economists from varying sides of the debate published a"consensus" viewpoint in 2017 on the job market effect of immigration, Clemens said.

