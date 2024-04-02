Immigrant Workers in Baltimore Bridge Collapse

After a bridge collapse in Baltimore, it was revealed that the workers who were repairing potholes overnight were all immigrants from Central America. Only two out of the eight workers survived the incident.

Immigrants have become an integral part of Baltimore's community and are also a crucial driver of America's economy.

Six people are missing and presumed dead after a cargo ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning.

In Central America and Mexico, families of workers lost in Baltimore bridge collapse mourn them

The missing workers from the Baltimore bridge collapse all hailed from Mexico or Central America before they settled in the Maryland area. Police managed to close bridge traffic seconds before a cargo ship slammed into one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge's supports early Tuesday, causing the span to fall into the frigid Patapsco River.

'Gig Economy' Corporations Shouldn't Get a Free Pass To Exploit Workers
Worker misclassification is driving down wages and stripping protections for immigrant workers and workers of color.

Baltimore bridge disaster being blamed by leading Republicans on DEI decried by Baltimore mayor

6 workers presumed dead after Baltimore bridge collapse; search-and-rescue mission suspended

