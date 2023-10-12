IMF sees economic growth in the Mideast improving next year. But the Israel-Hamas war poses risks

A member of the security forces stands guard outside a convention center hosting the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, in Marrakech, Morocco, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank kicked off their annual meeting in Marrakech on Monday, one month after a deadly earthquake struck Morocco and killed nearly 3,000 people.

“Very clearly this is a new cloud on not the sunniest horizon for the world economy — a new cloud darkening this horizon that is not needed,” she said at a news conference during the The IMF expects economic growth to slow to 2% this year in the Middle East and North Africa, from 5.6% last year, as countries keep interest rates higher and contend with rising oil prices and local challenges. Growth is expected to improve to 3.4% in 2024.Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from FloridaAverage inflation is expected to peak at 17.

Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, said Egypt has made “progress in certain areas more than others.” “Egypt has a promising economy, large in size, with big potential,” he said. “It’s very important to provide the space to the private sector to be in the lead. And this is why redesigning the role of the state to be more an enabler than a competitor is so important. headtopics.com

“They were supposed to happen very quickly, and the team is still waiting to see progress on those,” Azour said.Morocco has enacted changes that have “paid off in terms of growth, in terms of economic stability,” Azour said, adding that the North African country is now eligible for “gold standard” IMF programs reserved for well-advanced emerging economies.

He also cited Jordan, a close Western ally facing severe water scarcity, saying it had maintained economic stability despite the successive shocks of COVID-19, inflation and regional instability.

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday the 'heartbreaking' Israel-Hamas conflict threatened to darken an already murky global economic outlook.

