IMF says global economy 'limping along,' cuts growth forecast for China, euro area

An evening view of the financial Central district and Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, China, May 9, 2023.

Gourinchas said the forecasts generally pointed to a soft landing, but the IMF remained concerned about risks related to the real estate crisis in China, volatile commodity prices, geopolitical fragmentation, and a resurgence in inflation.

"The global economy is showing resilience. It's not knocked out by the big shocks it's experienced in the last two or three years, but it's not doing too great either," Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview. "We see a global economy that is limping along and it's not quite sprinting yet. headtopics.com

Core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, is coming down more gradually, and should drop to 6.3% in 2023, from 6.4% in 2022, and to 5.3% in 2024, given still-tight labor markets and stickier-than-expected services inflation, the IMF said.

"We're not seeing strong signs of an out-of-control sequence of wages chasing prices and prices chasing wages," he said. Gourinchas said the fund was advising countries to remain vigilant on monetary policy until inflation was durably coming down toward targets, while urging them to rebuild thin fiscal buffers to address future challenges or shocks.The IMF raised its forecast for growth in the United States, the world's largest economy, by 0.3 percentage point to 2.1% for 2023, and by 0.5 percentage point to 1. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

IMF says global economy 'limping along,' cuts growth forecast for China, euro areaIMF says global economy 'limping along,' cuts growth forecast for China, euro area

ECNU Seeking Global Talents - Shanghai, China job with East China Normal University | 779196Founded in 1951, and based in Shanghai, East China Normal University (ECNU) is one of the top research universities in China. Directly under the Ministry of Education and sponsored by the national key university programs—“Project 211” and “Project 985”— our university is renowned for its teacher education and high-level research programs in both basic and applied sciences. In 2017, ECNU was selected into Class A of the “Double First-Class Program” (First Class University and First-Class Academic

IMF closely monitoring situation in Israel, GazaIMF closely monitoring situation in Israel, Gaza

Analysis-Tunisia faces rising pressure, record IMF delay over lack of reformsAnalysis-Tunisia faces rising pressure, record IMF delay over lack of reforms

Morocco welcomes annual meeting of IMF and World Bank a month after deadly earthquakeThe International Monetary Fund and World Bank are holding their annual meeting in Morocco, one month after an earthquake killed nearly 3,000 people in the North African country

Japan to chair G7 finance ministers meeting at IMF conference on Oct 12Japan to chair G7 finance ministers meeting at IMF conference on Oct 12