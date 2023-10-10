IMF outlook worsens for a world economy left 'limping' by shocks like Russia's war

FILE - International Monetary Fund Director of the Research Department Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas speaks at a news conference during the World Bank/IMF Spring Meetings at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, on April 11, 2023.
The deceleration comes at a time when the world has yet to fully mend from a devastating but short-lived COVID-19 recession in 2020. A series of shocks, including the pandemic andIMF and World Bank pledge Africa focus at first meetings on the continent in 50 yearsThe IMF expectation of 3% growth this year is down from 3.5% in 2022 but unchanged from its July projections.
The news isn't all bad. The world economy has displayed "remarkable resiliency," Gourinchas said, at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks worldwide have. That combination, he said, is "increasingly consistent" with a so-called soft landing — the idea that inflation can be contained without causing a recession.
The IMF sees global consumer price inflation dropping from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.9% this year and 5.8% in 2024. The United States is a standout in the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook. The IMF upgraded its forecast for U.S. growth this year to 2.1% (matching 2022) and 1.5% in 2024 (up sharply from the 1% it had predicted in July).
The Chinese economy, the world's second biggest, is forecast to grow 5% this year and 4.2% in 2024 — both downgrades from what the IMF expected in July. China's economy was expected to bounce back this year after the communist government ended draconian "zero-COVID" lockdowns that had crippled growth in 2022.
The United States and its allies have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and have sought to become less reliant on Chinese imports as tensions with Beijing grow.
