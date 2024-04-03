Imagine Dragons Release New Song 'Eyes Close' and Music Video

Imagine Dragons are back with a new song “Eyes Close,” that’s set to kick off the band’s next era. “Eyes Closed” is a little bit rap-rock, a little bit pop, a little bit alt, and even manages to squeeze in a few dubstepfor good measure.

The track arrives with a music video directed by Andrew Donoho, which finds frontman Dan Reynolds on a strange-style adventure through an ancient dreamlike world, which (spoiler alert) turns out to be his subconscious spinning near-death yarns in the immediate aftermath of a car crash. In a statement, Reynolds said of the new track, “After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality. The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same

