Illumina Ordered by EU to Unwind Grail Acquisition

EU orders biotech giant Illumina to unwind $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company GrailThe European Union is ordering U.S. biotech giant Illumina to undo its $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail because it closed the deal without approval of regulators. The 27-nation bloc already slapped a $475 million fine on Illumina over the summer for jumping the gun on the acquisition without its consent.

All the Details on Drake's 'Crown Jewel of Toronto' Necklace: 'Holy Grail Project' (Exclusive)Jeweler Alex Moss tells PEOPLE about the piece he crafted for Drake, who wears a diamond-encrusted Toronto-themed pendant in the music video for his latest song, “8 AM in Charlotte.”

Memphis hoops recruit Mikey Williams ordered to stand trial on 6 felony gun chargesA Superior Court judge has ordered star Memphis recruit Mikey Williams to stand trial on six felony gun charges, which puts his immediate basketball future in doubt. Judge Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor scheduled Williams’ arraignment for Oct. 24. She denied the prosecution’s request to increase Williams’ bail to $500,000. Williams has been free on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on April 13. Williams is enrolled in online classes at Memphis and remains on the roster but does not have access to team